A closer look at political organizing, paid protesters

KUSA - Opponents of Donald Trump have been flooding the phone lines of some Republicans in Congress, which prompted Sen. Cory Garnder (R-Colorado) to float the idea that a substantial portion of them are being paid to do so.

In an interview for Next, Gardner pointed to Craigslist ads for people to engage in paid political activism.

We did follow-up with the Senator’s office to ask for some of those examples—and there were no smoking guns, but lots of gigs for people to hit the streets with clipboards and one job for “telephone-based grassroots organizers for projects involving important legislative and regulatory issues.”

We asked 9NEWS political experts Ian Silverii and Kelly Maher, both of whom are professional political activists, to help us understand the role that the recent demonstrations play in modern politics. Ian called Gardner's claims a lie. Kelly sides with Gardner. Our conversation got a little exciting. Yes, even for politics. Check it out in our video above.

Kelly did say both sides should acknowledge the professional part of politics. She said she'd like to see more transparency when it comes to protest funding.

That brings us to the bigger point.

Why pick the fight? Why would Gardner poke the bear with his comments?

Some protesters probably were paid. The majority of people who called Gardner's office, upset about what's going on, probably were constituents. But there are also paid organizers, which are different, and they are probably drumming up support from many voters who may have never been involved in a serious way. And it's that growing group of people that likely feels slighted by Gardner's comments:

