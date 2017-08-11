A conversation between two guys who love cats

Courtesy: Denver Dumb Friends League

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - One is a forensic psychologist who conducts evaluations of criminal offenders. The other is an anchor and reporter for some news station.

Both share a common love for cats.

Here's a conversation between Dr. Max Wachtel and Steve Staeger, talking about cats:

Steve Staeger: Talkin' about cats...with Dr. Max Wachtel

Dr.Max: We're both cat guys right?

Staeger: We're both cat guys. I have one...you have?

Dr. Max: I have somewhere between zero and ten

Staeger: Just anywhere in that range? I guess I have between zero and five

Dr. Max: Okay, there you go. So you have one cat right now, right?

Staeger: Yes

Dr. Max: Your kitty is probably kinda lonely at home

Staeger: He is

Keep your head up. #catsofinstagram #ChipTCat #WednesdayMorningVibes #heynext A post shared by Steve Staeger (@sstaeger) on Sep 28, 2016 at 6:27am PDT

Dr. Max: We joke a lot about cats being antisocial, and they try and kill you in your sleep



Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/19ZkX4N

Dr. Max: We both love cats, and we know that's not the case and actually cats are much happier if they have a companion. If there's more than one cat around, you know they sleep in a little kitty pile...it's very cute and fluffy. And it does not cause them extra stress to have other cats nearby. They actually kind of like it

Staeger: It might cause me extra stress, though

Dr. Max: It definitely causes the human some extra stress. There's certainly some extra stress placed on the litter box. But the cats love it

Staeger: Really?

Dr. Max: Yeah and cats will- they will go so far as to ignore food in order to hang out with other cats or hang out with their favorite human. Cats really like their human



Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2mhqhwB

Staeger: So basically what you're saying is, never have a solo cat?

Dr. Max: Never have a solo cat. You should always have somewhere between two and ten cats



Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/1sym07H

Staeger: Then you might run into a problem at some point

Dr. Max: You'll have some other issues but your cats will be happy. People won't want to talk you but cats will love you

Staeger: So that's what Chip has been tryign to tell me for the longest time

Dr. Max: I think so. That may be why he's trying to kill you

Staeger: Alright. I'm gonna go get another cat

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV