A farm in Yuma designs a corn maze with Colorado State University's ram

Check out the video above to see a bird's-eye view of the corn maze.

YUMA- A family-owned farm in Yuma is showing off its Colorado State University's Rams pride by designing their own corn maze with a ram and the words "CSU RAMS."

The idea came to the family a year ago, and they had an agronomist, a CSU alum, put the design into a format for a tractor's computer to understand. The design is planted in, not mowed.

The Weathers Family Farms' corn maze and pumpkin patch will open on Saturday, September 30.



