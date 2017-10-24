A Line

DENVER - The A Line is running today, in case you were wondering, and it's actually coming off of its most reliable month of service.

RTD tells Next with Kyle Clark that 97 perfect of the A Line's weekday trips, specifically Monday through Thursday, were on schedule in September. That means the trains arrived on time or no more than five minutes late.

That number does not include any cancelled trains.

The 97.1 percent shows a significant improvement from last September's number: 86.9 percent.

Based on the figures RTD had available, this is the best month the A Line's had. Take a look below.

Note: RTD was missing a few reports at the time of this writing. This is what they provided thus far.

Percentages by month:

May 2016 – 92.5

June 2016 – 82.6

July 2016 – 88.5

August 2016

September 2016 – 86.9

October 2016

November 2016 – 90.8

December 2016 – 86.9

January 2017 – 90.1

February 2017 – 92.7

March 2017 – 88.9

April 2017 – 96.1

May 2017 – 94.2

June 2017 – 96.2

July 2017

August 2017

September 2017 – 97.1

© 2017 KUSA-TV