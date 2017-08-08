A look at some new Colorado laws

Marshall Zelinger used this figurine to explain a new law. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Now that's not 90 degrees and humid, of course the "hot dogs in cars" bill takes effect.

On Wednesday, legislation takes effect that allows a person to break into a locked car to free a distressed kid or animal.

Right now, your only recourse is to call police.



HB17-1179 allows you to break the car window, but you must first do the following:

-Make sure it's not a police vehicle

-Reasonably believe the person or animal is in imminent danger

-Verify the vehicle is locked

-Try to find the vehicle owner

-Call police

-Use no more force than necessary

-Remain with the child or animal until first responders arrive

-Leave your contact information if car owner does not return before first responders leave

HB17-1288 tweaks the penalties for felony DUI offenders. Last year, lawmakers made if a felony for a fourth DUI. This year, lawmakers added mandatory jail for the fourth DUI.

HB17-1269 is a bit odd. This law repeals the prohibition of wage sharing information. Apparently, state employees, farm workers and rail and airline employees can be fired if they discuss their salaries with each other. This law allows those workers to talk freely without fear of being canned.

HB17-1266 allows people convicted of pot possession or pot use before marijuana was legalized in Colorado to pay to have their records sealed.

Lawmakers finished their work at the Capitol on May 10, so if you're wondering why these laws are taking effect now, good question.

Many laws don't take effect until 90 days after the legislature ends because state law allows voters to collect signatures and petition a referendum onto the ballot to prevent the bill from becoming law. According to the Secretary of State's Office, that has not been utilized since at least the 1930s.

