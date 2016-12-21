A look back at CSU over the decades

CSU's Ammons Hall in 1922 and 2016. Photos Courtesy: The Coloradoan/Colorado State University Historic Photo Collection

FORT COLLINS, COLO. - Nearly 150 years at Colorado State University, that's a lot of history.

We're taking a look back through the decades with help from our partners at the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

They put together a video comparing different areas on campus like the Student Union back in 1941, which is now the School of Global Environmental Sustainability.

And Ammons Hall which had a pool in 1922. That pool is gone, but the benches are still there today.

Hughes Stadium had a different look back in 1977 and it's going to look way different now with the new football stadium.

You can watch the full video and read the Coloradoan article here.

They also have a photo gallery posted.

