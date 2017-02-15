A mom who lost a son to drug addiction wants to share his story

Andy died from a heroin overdose at 32

There's a stigma surrounding drug use on the Cherry Creek Trail.

We have to move past the idea that drug addiction is someone else’s problem. That it's a homeless person's problem.

Judy Absalon wrote to Next, wanting to share her own story. She lost her son Andy when he was just 32-years-old. He died of a heroin overdose on July 30, 2015.

"It shouldn't be like this. A parent shouldn't have to bury her kids," Judy told us, standing on Cherry Creek Trail, where he bought the lethal dose of heroin the night before he died.

Andy didn't have any form of identification on him when he taken to the hospital. He died just after 3 a.m. Six hours passed before Judy was told.

She said she tried everything she could think of to get her son well, especially because her 18-year-old niece died from addiction just 19 months prior.

Judy and Andy when he was 3-weeks-old

"It still is heart-wrenching. I was so worried about my son. 'Your cousin has died of the same thing. Please, Andy. Please, please. Let's get help.' And he just wouldn't do that.

Judy said she never got to kiss her son goodbye. She wants to tell his story, and spread awareness, because he's no longer here to do so.

Our story with Judy airs at 6 in Next on 9NEWS.

Next welcomes you to share your stories and experiences, in your own words. Email us at next@9news.com.

PREVIOUS:

What happened to manners at movie theaters?

Teacher's personal plea to education nominee DeVos

Should kids be allowed in breweries?

Opinion: Ban cell phones while driving

An open letter to people who smoke pot at Red Rocks

An open letter to politicians

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)