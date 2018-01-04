A newly important name in Colorado pot: U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer

Bob Troyer is the U.S. Attorney for the district of Colorado and was recently appointed to the National Crime Gun Intelligence Governing Board. (Photo: 9NEWS/Anna Hewson)

KUSA - A name no one knew a day ago - unless you were facing charges related to a federal crime - is now a big Colorado name when it comes to legal marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer has been given the discretion to decide for himself whether or not to prosecute individuals or businesses breaking federal marijuana laws. Since federal law bans the use of marijuana, that could potentially be a very, very long list of Coloradans.

Troyer was appointed to his current position by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. On Thursday, Sessions' Justice Department rescinded the "Cole Memo," an Obama era policy that directed U.S. Attorneys around the country to generally ignore legal marijuana use in states that had legalized it.

It's a very important distinction since marijuana use is still technically illegal at the federal level, which trumps state laws - like Colorado's legalizing marijuana use.

Colorado's Attorney General Cynthia Coffman told residents and business owners to stay calm despite the Cole Memo going out the window. She said she spoke to Troyer, and said based on their conversation, she doesn’t expect a significant change in how marijuana is enforced in the state.

Troyer released this statement after 9NEWS asked him quite a few questions regarding this federal change:

Today the Attorney General rescinded the Cole Memo on marijuana prosecutions, and directed that federal marijuana prosecution decisions be governed by the same principles that have long governed all of our prosecution decisions. The United States Attorney’s Office in Colorado has already been guided by these principles in marijuana prosecutions -- focusing in particular on identifying and prosecuting those who create the greatest safety threats to our communities around the state. We will, consistent with the Attorney General’s latest guidance, continue to take this approach in all of our work with our law enforcement partners throughout Colorado

When pressed to offer more, Troyer's office forward along this statement:

Here is the question we ask every time we consider allocating our finite resources to prosecute any of the vast number of federal crimes we can prosecute, from violent crime to immigration crime to opioid crime: will this prosecution make Colorado safer? Under the Attorney General’s new memo, we have more freedom and flexibility to make decisions that make Colorado safer by prosecuting individuals and organizations for marijuana crimes the significantly threaten our community safety. Also, rather than give U.S. Attorneys any specific direction, the memo returns trust and local control to federal prosecutors, and clarifies that they know how to deploy their resources to make their Districts safer.

We also asked if business owners should be worried. His office said they do not offer businesses legal advice.

