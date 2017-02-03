A Positivi-Tree in Longmont

KUSA - An Evergreen Tree is, by its nature, green, but this is by far the most colorful one we've found.

Colorful, because of paint swatches that now hang from its branches.

The Positivi-tree is located in Loomiller Park in Longmont, and on its branches, on the swatches, are positive messages.

Things like,

I think that I will just be happy today.

If you dream it you can do it.

Make it a year of love and kindness.

Dream big....sparkle more.

There's room for plenty more notes. If you find yourself in Longmont, stop by the tree. Share your note with us. #HeyNext

