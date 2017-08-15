A recommendation: 10 breweries that'll get a great view of the solar eclipse

Screenshot

May we make a recommendation? This is where we point you toward something - anything - that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

CraftBeer.com has the right idea. The website put together a list of "10 breweries with a great view of the solar eclipse."

The list starts in Salem, Oregon, then Idaho Falls, Idaho, then Grand Island, Nebraska, Columbia, Missouri, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Clarksville Tennessee, Franklin, North Carolina, two in Columbia South Carolina, and one in Charleston, South Carolina.

Each location has a description of what the brewery is offering, so if you have friends who live in any of those area, you should send them this list.

Or, you can drive five hours and 44 minutes to Grand Island, Nebraska, to be at one of the viewing parties yourself.

You can check out the link for yourself here.

Know of something else we should read, or see, or do? Let us know with #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV