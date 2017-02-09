A recommendation: A foster father who takes in dying children

Screenshot

I couldn't take my eyes off of an article on the L.A. Times website.

It's the story of a foster father in Los Angeles, who has taken in dying children for two decades.

They're the foster kids no one else wants.

Mohamed Bzeek has buried 10 children over the years.

He's caring for a girl now who cannot see, or hear, but he has taught her that she is loved, and she is not alone.

The article says Bzeek may be the only foster parent in the country doing this.

This story will clean out your tear ducts, and give you new perspectives on problems in life.

If you have a few minutes to spare, check it out.

