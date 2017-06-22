A recommendation: a breakdown of Dillon Reservoir by the numbers

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

Denver Water has an awesome post about Dillon Reservoir, which is also Denver Water's largest reservoir.

It's now full, which is good for both Summit County and Denver.

It holds 84 billion gallons of water, which is actually about 40 percent of the water supply that's stored for the Denver metro area.

If you want to nerd out about Denver's water supply and how reservoirs work, this article (which boasts a pretty punny headline) is a good one to check out.

