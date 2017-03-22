A Recommendation: Examining Colorado's heroin problem

May we make a recommendation? This is where we point you toward something else that isn't from Next but is worth your time.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan has a series on heroin deaths in Colorado, and it's really well done.

Jason Pohl, the reporter, shared statistics, like the fact that heroin and opioid prescription painkiller overdose deaths have quadrupled in Colorado since 2002. He also included person, first-hand accounts from people were addicted to heroin.

"I was dead for seven minutes ... I was freezing. I mean, I was white and blue and I was so cold ... But I was fine. Right as I came to, it was like, 'Get off of me! I’m fine. Leave me alone," one woman recalls.

It's worth your time.

Take a few minutes of your time and take a look.

Know of something you think Next should see/do/read? Let us know by emailing next@9news.com or with #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV