A recommendation: 'Fast Eddie,' known for his Boulder hot dog cart, has died

Boulder Daily Camera article on 'Fast Eddie'

The Boulder Daily Camera has a fantastic story about Fast Eddie, the man who you likely saw on Pearl Street Mall, near the courthouse, if you frequented Boulder before 2007.

'Fast Eddie' Ermoian ran Fast Eddie's World Famous Chicago Hot Dogs.

He died Tuesday, at 80-years-old.

The Camera's article is a well-written article about how he will be remembered in the Boulder community.

Funeral arrangements are still being worked out.

