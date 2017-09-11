KUSA
A recommendation: Former WH Press Secretary Ari Fleischer recounts 9/11

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 1:52 PM. MDT September 11, 2017

May we make a recommendation? This is when we point you toward something that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

Check out a thread on Twitter from former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was with President Bush on September 11, 2001.

Every year, he tweets out how the day unfolded; how the president started the day with a run, and then a visit to a classroom in Florida, and how the  reports of the first plane hitting the World Trade Center started coming in while he was with students and teachers.

The minute-by-minute perspective really shows what the white house went through on September 11 as the news came in. 

 

Scroll back to the beginning of the thread to start. It's a fascinating perspective.

