A recommendation: Former WH Press Secretary Ari Fleischer recounts 9/11

May we make a recommendation? This is when we point you toward something that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

Check out a thread on Twitter from former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was with President Bush on September 11, 2001.

Every year, he tweets out how the day unfolded; how the president started the day with a run, and then a visit to a classroom in Florida, and how the reports of the first plane hitting the World Trade Center started coming in while he was with students and teachers.

The minute-by-minute perspective really shows what the white house went through on September 11 as the news came in.

Good morning. As I do every year on this day, I will do my best to recall what I saw on September 11, 2001. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2017

It was a gorgeous day at the Colony Resort in Sarasota, FL. POTUS was scheduled to do an event at a local school to talk about education. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2017

We pulled into the school and I got a page telling me a plane hit the WTC. Pagers were the fastest forms of instant messaging back then. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2017

The President went back into the hold to work the phones, speaking with VP, FBI Director, Condi and others. pic.twitter.com/F9Yi36L131 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2017

Scroll back to the beginning of the thread to start. It's a fascinating perspective.

