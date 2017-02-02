A recommendation: Happy 200th birthday to the bicycle

(Screenshot: Wall Street Journal)

KUSA - May we make a recommendation? This is where Next points you toward something - anything - that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

The bicycle has been around for 200 years; 2017 marks the anniversary.

The Wall Street Journal has a really cool article about the history of the bicycle. There are details about how it was created, how it changed society, how women's fashion influenced the design of bicycles and how bikes changed the way many got around town.

Don't worry, it's short, and it's worth a glance, if even just to see the old-time photos.

You love bikes, Colorado, so go learn something today. Check out the article here.

