A recommendation: Harvey and Irma, a Washington couple married for 75 years

The New York Times has an adorable story about Harvey and Irma.

No, not the hurricanes. There's a couple who lives in Spokane, Washington named Harvey and Irma Schluter. We're not kidding.

The two celebrated their 75th anniversary this year. Harvey is 104 years old, and Irma will be 93 this November.

Mrs. Schluter told New York Times,

“I don’t know how they’ve done that, to have a Harvey and Irma,” Mrs. Schluter said Wednesday. “I don’t know how that worked out.”

Click here for Harvey and Irma's full story on the New York Times: http://nyti.ms/2xUiOqH

