A recommendation: He logs how he gets to work every single day

Check out the blog from Denver's Chief Sustainability Officer Jerry Tinianow. He's been keeping a daily record of how he gets to work every day for years.

In 2017, his stats were impressive.

He has a 3.5 mile commute. He drove alone to work 60 times last year, which was 24 percent of his commutes. The rest of the time, he carpooled, rode his bike or used public transit. He walked to work once, and jogged another time.

The blog puts commuting into perspective and shows what everyone can do to be sustainable.

And shout out to Jerry, for practicing what you preach.

