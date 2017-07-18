A recommendation: How Trump is transforming rural Colorado

Screenshot from The New Yorker

There's a really strong piece from the New Yorker called "How Trump Is Transforming Rural America."

It focuses on Colorado, which makes it worth a read; more specifically, Peter Hessler writes about Grand Junction, and the rhetoric and opinions that have arguably changed the culture in Mesa County.

He also discusses the argument between Ray Scott, Chair of the Colorado Senate Committee, and the Grand Junction Sentinel after Scott accused the paper of being fake news.

It's a long, in-depth read, but really interesting. Readers can get their hands on a print version, when it's released in the next issue. The article is online now, and can be found here.

