A recommendation: Incredible photos of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

NEXT WITHY KYLE CLARK - May we make a recommendation? This is where we at Next points you toward something - anything - that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

It's a gallery of photos from the Houston Chronicle, documenting incredible moments of Hurricane Harvey. Some of the photos show the devastating aftermath, but it's the other photos that's getting our attention.

It's the ones that capture the hope still alive in Texas.

A tweet and photo from a Houston Chronicle staff photographer summarizes it well:

Maybe the best sunset Houston has ever seen, or needed #Harvey pic.twitter.com/lNIuOE71hp — Michael Ciaglo (@MichaelCiaglo) August 30, 2017

"Maybe the best sunset Houston has ever seen, or needed."

With all the rain and flood, we can only imagine how it feels to see the sun again in Texas.

Check out the rest of the gallery in the article here: http://bit.ly/2wGHNzK

Know of something else we should read, or see, or do? Let us know with #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV