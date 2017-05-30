A recommendation: Let this flying toast screensaver take you back to the 90s

Travel back to the 90s with this flying toast screensaver (Bryan Braun)

Remember this? The flying toasters?

Some 9NEWS producers don't even know what that is, can you believe it?

A guy named Bryan Braun came up with code to re-make After Dark screen savers. His website isn't new, but it is awesome. Man, I miss the 90s -- a time when the internet was a simpler place. A time when you earned your internet by sitting through that awful dial-up.

The flying toast was my favorite. Don't you want to catch it and throw on some butter?

Braun has made several other throwback screensavers that were used for Macintosh and Windows. How many do you remember?

You can stare at them all, and travel back to the 90s, for as long as you'd like on Braun's blog site.

--Jeremy

Fish

GLOBE

HARD RAIN

BOUNCING BALL

WARP

OUT TO LUNCH MESSAGE

WHY ARE YOU LOOKING AT MY MACINTOSH?

FADE OUT

RAINSTORM

SPOTLIGHT

