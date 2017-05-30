KUSA
Close

A recommendation: Let this flying toast screensaver take you back to the 90s

Remember the 90s and its screen savers? One blog does.

Jeremy Jojola, KUSA 9:01 PM. MDT May 30, 2017

It's time for a recommendation from your friends at Next.

Remember this? The flying toasters?

 

Some 9NEWS producers don't even know what that is, can you believe it?

A guy named Bryan Braun came up with code to re-make After Dark screen savers. His website isn't new, but it is awesome. Man, I miss the 90s -- a time when the internet was a simpler place. A time when you earned your internet by sitting through that awful dial-up.

The flying toast was my favorite. Don't you want to catch it and throw on some butter?

Braun has made several other throwback screensavers that were used for Macintosh and Windows. How many do you remember?

You can stare at them all, and travel back to the 90s, for as long as you'd like on Braun's blog site.

--Jeremy

Fish

 

 

GLOBE

 

 

HARD RAIN

 

 

BOUNCING BALL

 

WARP

 

OUT TO LUNCH MESSAGE

 

WHY ARE YOU LOOKING AT MY MACINTOSH?

 

FADE OUT

 

RAINSTORM

 

 

 

SPOTLIGHT

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories