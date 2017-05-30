A recommendation: Let this flying toast screensaver take you back to the 90s

It's time for a recommendation from your friends at Next.
Remember this? The flying toasters?
Some 9NEWS producers don't even know what that is, can you believe it?
A guy named Bryan Braun came up with code to re-make After Dark screen savers. His website isn't new, but it is awesome. Man, I miss the 90s -- a time when the internet was a simpler place. A time when you earned your internet by sitting through that awful dial-up.
The flying toast was my favorite. Don't you want to catch it and throw on some butter?
Braun has made several other throwback screensavers that were used for Macintosh and Windows. How many do you remember?
You can stare at them all, and travel back to the 90s, for as long as you'd like on Braun's blog site.
--Jeremy
Fish
GLOBE
HARD RAIN
BOUNCING BALL
WARP
OUT TO LUNCH MESSAGE
WHY ARE YOU LOOKING AT MY MACINTOSH?
FADE OUT
RAINSTORM
SPOTLIGHT
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs