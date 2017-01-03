A recommendation: McDonald's may hold communities together

In this Dec. 20, 2010, file photo, McDonald's signs sprout from the restaurant's parking lot in New York. (Photo: Associated Press)

KUSA - Hey, may we make a recommendation? For someone else's awesome work that is work checking out.

It's for McDonald's, but hear us out on this.

The Guardian wrote about the importance of McDonald's restaurants in small communities across the country.

The article's called "You Can Sneer, but It's the Glue That Holds Communities Together."

The article highlights a number of regular McDonald's customers who depend on it as a place for social gatherings, community involvement, and prayer groups.

Most locations also have free WiFi outlets, clean bathrooms and cheap food.

