A recommendation: McDonald's may hold communities together

KUSA - Hey, may we make a recommendation? For someone else's awesome work that is work checking out.
It's for McDonald's, but hear us out on this.
The Guardian wrote about the importance of McDonald's restaurants in small communities across the country.
The article's called "You Can Sneer, but It's the Glue That Holds Communities Together."
The article highlights a number of regular McDonald's customers who depend on it as a place for social gatherings, community involvement, and prayer groups.
Most locations also have free WiFi outlets, clean bathrooms and cheap food.
Take a look at the article here.
