A recommendation: Number of products America has to buy to fund border wall

Not like the 20 percent extra that goods from Mexico would cost if the Trump administration follows through on the plan floated by its press secretary on Thursday. If enacted, the proposal would impose a 20 percent tax on Mexican goods.

Trump proposes 20 percent border tax on Mexico as its president cancels meeting

The Washington Post has an excellent analysis that explains what that would cost American taxpayers.

The paper's taxpayers estimate the wall would cost $25 billion, but writer Phillip Bump based his analysis on an estimate from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Based on current prices, an avocado from $3 to $3.60, so Americans would need to buy about 20 billion of them to fund the wall.

Or, Americans could buy about about 40 million more LG refrigerators made in Mexico.

