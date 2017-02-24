View of the Carioca Arena 2, which hosted wrestling and judo during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Park, about six months after the event on Febrauary 17, 2017. (Getty Images) (Photo: Photo: YASUYOSHI CHIBA, AFP/Getty Images)

May we make a recommendation? This is when we point you toward something that isn't ours, but is worth a look.

Check out USA Today’s story “Six months after Olympics, Rio is falling apart and the IOC should have seen it coming.”

The article details how the purported legacy of the Rio Olympics is falling apart after six months, standing empty, unlit and most likely unloved.

It’s a symptom of the wider problem that is Olympic venues standing empty after the ‘party’ has passed, as can also be seen in Athens, Beijing and Sochi. And countries are deciding they don’t want to play the numbers game if they’re so likely to lose, Olympic prestige or not.

“The word is out that the Olympics bring problems to your city,” Jules Boykoff, author of Power Games: A Political History of the Olympics, said to USA Today. “They bring great athletes, they bring a lot of excitement, they bring a sugar high. But that’s just empty calories and that’s eventually going to hit you. And that’s what we’re seeing now in Rio.”

Stockholm and Oslo, previous hosts, have opted out of hosting the 2022 Winter Games, and Rome has turned down a chance for 2024.

Check it out here.

Know of another article we should read? Or something we should see, or do? Let us know. #HeyNext

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)