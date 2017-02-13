A recommendation: Otero County's 19-year-old Republican Party chairman

Screenshot

May we make a recommendation? This is where Next points you toward something - anything - that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

Colorado Politics has a great piece that profiles a young and driven Republican here in Colorado.

Devin Camacho is 19-years-old. He was recently elected to be the chairman of the Otero County Republican Party. and he's the youngest-serving county Republican chairman.

But Bent County, right next door, had a chairman who did pretty well for himself too, back in 1975 after Watergate. His name was Dick Wadhams, and he is now a political adviser.

We've asked Devin to come sit down and have a conversation with me about his new role. Hopefully that'll happen in the next week or so.

Until then, you can see the article here.

