A recommendation: Otero County's 19-year-old Republican Party chairman

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 5:35 PM. MST February 13, 2017

May we make a recommendation? This is where Next points you toward something - anything - that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

Colorado Politics has a great piece that profiles a young and driven Republican here in Colorado.

Devin Camacho is 19-years-old. He was recently elected to be the chairman of the Otero County Republican Party. and he's the youngest-serving county Republican chairman.

But Bent County, right next door, had a chairman who did pretty well for himself too, back in 1975  after Watergate. His name was Dick Wadhams, and he is now a political adviser.

We've asked Devin to come sit down and have a conversation with me about his new role. Hopefully that'll happen in the next week or so.

Until then, you can see the article here

