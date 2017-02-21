A recommendation: RTD wants your opinion for iconic bus line along Colfax

Twitter screenshot

RTD wants your input, and no, they don't want to know if the A-line is working today.

They're asking about the 15-L bus route, the iconic bus line that stops along East Colfax in Denver and Aurora.

They're hoping those who use RTD go online and take a survey about improvements for that particular bus line, specifically about the bus stops along the route -- what the little huts look like at the shelter, how the schedules and routes are presented, what kind of benches are in there, and a few other things.

Take the survey here.

