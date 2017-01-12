KUSA - Hey, may we make a recommendation? This is when we point you toward someone else's work that isn't ours but it is something worth seeing.

This time it's for an article from Slate, that's giving us a whole new perspective on self-driving cars, and how they could negatively impact something that almost seems unrelated – organ donation.

Writers Ian Adams and Anne Hobson say that driverless cars will “change the way we die.”

The new technology will ultimately lead to less people dying in car crashes. According to the article, one in five of the viable organs for organ donations actually come from those who die in car crashes.

So as the number of traffic fatalities decreases, so will the number of organs that can be donated to those in need.

The authors ask, "What would an ethical fix to our organ transplant shortage start to look like?"

The article is worth a read. You can check it out here.

Have you seen anything cool that you think we should see? Let us know by email next@9news.com or get our attention with #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)