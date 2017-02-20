A recommendation: Shout out to Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

Screenshot

The Denver Nuggets player received a big shout last week from fivethirtyeight.com.

Nikola Jokic, a second-year forward, has some mad skills.

His statistics make him stand out. Jokic has the third highest Box Plus/Minus of all time, behind David Robinson and LeBron James, which is saying something because he's so young.

He just turned 22-years-old on Sunday, February 19.

FiveThirtyEight thinks Jokic will be worth some big bucks on the open market in a few years.

For those of you who nerd out about the NBA, or statistics, we recommend checking out the article about Jokic.

