A Recommendation: Sports Illustrated ranks MLB food safety

Screenshot: Sports Illustrated

May we make a recommendation? This is where we point you toward something – anything -- that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

Sports Illustrated just published an article that ranks every Major League Baseball Field's food safety rankings, and the article may gross you out a bit.

Sports Illustrated just published an article that ranks every Major League Baseball Field's food safety rankings.

The article may gross you out a bit.

They used public health information from 28 ballparks in the league.

The good news is Coors Field is ranked fourth best. There were a total of 29 violations, but Sports Illustrated says Coors Field "makes it into the top five because of its large number of inspected stands."

Rodents were also a problem. We'll leave that problem up to your imagination.

SafeCo Field, where the Seattle Mariners play, was ranked best. Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play, was ranked the worst. The most cringe-worthy violation?

"An employee was observed handling hot dogs and cash without washing hands in between."

We asked Coors Field if they had any response to the article today.

They said:

“The well-being of fans is a top priority. We take food safety very seriously and we work closely with the Rockies on an ongoing basis to ensure the food served at Coors Field is of the highest quality and served in the safest environments.”

© 2017 KUSA-TV