A recommendation: The five craziest hours in the White House

Check out the Washington Post's article titled "The Five Craziest Hours in the White House."

It goes through the ins-and-outs of the transfer of the White House between presidents.

Write Bonnie Berkowitz called the event a "five-hour tsunami," which happens on inauguration day, while everyone else prepares for the events on TV.

Some of the permanent White House staffers show up around 4 a.m., and some of them even sleep on cots at the White House. Many of the staffers who have to make the change have done this before.

Most of the turnaround is focused on the family living quarters on the second and third floors, and one room in the West Wing. They set up the bedrooms, deep clean a few rooms and stock the rest of the residence with a pantry, wet bar and fresh flowers.

By 3:30 p.m., they have to be done.

As they enter, a chief usher will greet them and say, "Welcome to your new home, Mr. President."

It's worth a read. Check out the entire piece here.

