A recommendation: The Library of Congress just released a ton of new records

The Library of Congress just flung open the doors for you to take a look at 25 million records online, for free. It's the largest release of digital records in the library's history.

There are books, manuscripts, maps, and music. It's 45 years of history, spanning between 1968 and 2014.

I personally recommend you begin your exploration with a PBS op-ed, written by a librarian and copyright officer, at the University of Michigan.

You can find a link to that, and the records, here.

