A recommendation: The Supreme Court Justices just released a cookbook

WASHINGTON D.C. - If you have a hunger for justice, look no further than the newly released Supreme Court cookbook.

Seriously.

Available now on the The Supreme Court Historical Society Gift Shop's website, 'Table for 9' is a collection of "Supreme Court Food Traditions and Recipes" according to its cover.

It retails for $22.95.

With a foreword by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the cookbook shares 43 recipes from justices and their families, including John Marshall's Quoit Club Punch, Mrs. Neil M. Gorsuch's English Marmalade and Sandra Day O'Connor's famous jerky.

According to the gift shop, "This book makes a fabulous holiday gift for those who love the Supreme Court or love to cook or both."

There's also a great Associated Press article on the culture of food within the Supreme Court Justices.

Here's the cookbook's eloquent description, in full, because it's just so pure:

"Food traditions have always been important at the Supreme Court as the Justices have purposefully sought occasions to break bread together to reinforce cordiality and cooperation.

This book provides a fascinating glimpse into the culinary customs at the Court with behind-the-scenes photos and stories of the Justices eating at tables hidden behind the bench in the Courtroom; lunching together in their private dining room; hosting welcome and farewell dinners for each other in their homes, at the Court or on the yacht Sequoia; sharing breakfast with law clerks in the cafeteria; and being invited by the president to the White House.

It also features recipes associated with the Justices and their families, from John Marshall's Quoit Club Punch to Mrs. Neil M. Gorsuch's English Marmalade, and reveals the culinary predilections and regional food traditions of individual Justices.

Table for Nine includes 43 recipes, and more than 100 photos, letters and artifacts, including the painted tin ammunition box from the Civil War Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. used to bring his lunch to the Court."

