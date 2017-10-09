A Recommendation: Von Miller talks tats (and the one he got on a plane)

May we make a recommendation? This is where Next points you toward something that isn't from us, but is worth your time.
The Denver Broncos posted a fascinating video with Von Miller on their Facebook page. Sure, he's known for his defense on the football field, but he's also got some interesting stories behind all those tattoos, it turns out.
Did you know he'll be in the Guinness Book of World Records (beating out Justin Beiber no less), for getting a tattoo at 44,000 feet? He got tatted up on a flight over the course of about two and a half hours.
Which one is his favorite? Better to let him explain it:
