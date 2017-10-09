A Recommendation: Von Miller talks tats (and the one he got on a plane)

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-10 win over the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos posted a fascinating video with Von Miller on their Facebook page. Sure, he's known for his defense on the football field, but he's also got some interesting stories behind all those tattoos, it turns out.

Did you know he'll be in the Guinness Book of World Records (beating out Justin Beiber no less), for getting a tattoo at 44,000 feet? He got tatted up on a flight over the course of about two and a half hours.

Which one is his favorite? Better to let him explain it:

