A recommendation: Von Miller's letter to former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak

Head coach Gary Kubiak and Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos talk on the field prior to the game against Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 6, 2016 in Oakland, California (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Hey. May we make a recommendation? This is where we point you toward something, anything, that isn't ours but is worth your time.

This time, this isn't our recommendation, actually. Courtney Kallas tweeted at us with this one.

#Heynext may I make a reccommendation? Cool to read about a coach in an industry that makes commodities out of men @Millerlite40 is on point https://t.co/DKuDsYwpyz — Courtney Kallas (@courtney_kallas) January 5, 2017

She wanted us to check out the letter Von Miller wrote to now-former Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak. It was posted in a Sports Illustrated podcast spin-off called "The Monday Morning Quarterback."

And, if you haven't already seen it on the interwebs, it's a good one.

In the note, Miller says Kubiak was "a leader who was believable, a man of high character, who always had a plan."

In her tweet, Courtney said, "Cool to read about a coach in an industry that makes commodities out of men. Von Miller is on point."

Check out Von's entire letter to Coach Kubiak here.

Know of something else we should see? Let us know with #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)