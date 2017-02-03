A recommendation: We just planned your weekend for you

Getty Images

KUSA - We keep an eye on what you're reading and watching.

It's less creepy than it sounds. Promise.

We watch to see what you're looking at on 9NEWS.com, so we know what topics are of interest, and the only thing people were doing on Friday morning was getting ready for the weekend.

A warm weekend forecast after a dreary week meant looking for ideas of what to do on Saturday and Sunday.

So may we may some recommendations? This is where we point you toward something that isn't from Next, but is awesome. Today, it's weekend activities.

If you're looking for three breweries in Denver within walking distance, might I recommend some relatively new ones: Ratio Beerworks, Bierstadt Lagerhaus, and Spangalang Brewery. They're in River North and Five Points For extra points, have a drink on the patio in wintertime like a real Coloradan. While you're there, send over a photo of your Colorado beer recommendation with the hashtag #HeyNext.

Or go for a great hike close to Denver. Roxborough State Park is beautiful, with scenic hikes and a nice visitor center. It's not far from C-470 and Wadsworth, so you don't even have to fight the I-70 traffic.

And speaking of hikes, Denver Public Library has teamed up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Education State Library to help people try out Colorado's State Parks - for free.

You can check out a free seven day pass to any of Colorado's 42 state parks. You also get a backpack filled with binoculars, a state park map and guides for identifying different plants and animals.

Each library branch has two park passes and two adventure backpacks. They can each be checked out for up to seven days.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to used the hashtag #CheckOutColorado, but throw a #HeyNext in your adventure photos while you're at it.

You can get more details on that here.

Happy weekending, Colorado!

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)