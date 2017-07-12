A recommendation: What does it sound like underwater?

Screenshot

There's a really awesome podcast that I listened to recently, that'll make you think differently about the ocean.

In "20,000 dBs Under the Sea," Kevin Edds talks about what sound is like underwater.

You get to hear some of the sounds; scientists don't even know where they're all coming from. The people in this podcast talk about how sound travels underwater, and what people are doing to affect the noise creatures hear in the ocean.

The podcast, from Twenty Thousand Hertz, lasts about 25 minutes, and is worth your time.

Take a listen here.

