A recommendation: What it's like to be a lobbyist

If you're into podcasts -- and if you're not, you should be, but that's an argument for a different day -- check out Decode DC's podcast called "I'm a reformed lobbyist. Ask me anything."
Jimmy Williams, the host, is a former lobbyist and Capitol Hill staffer. He pulls back the curtain on how it works behind the scenes.
He has a disarming way of talking about the guts of politics.
