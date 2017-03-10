KUSA
A recommendation: What it's like to be a lobbyist

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 4:18 PM. MST March 10, 2017

May we make a recommendation? This is where we point you toward something that isn't ours, but is awesome.

If you're into podcasts -- and if you're not, you should be, but that's an argument for a different day -- check out Decode DC's podcast called "I'm a reformed lobbyist. Ask me anything."

Jimmy Williams, the host, is a former lobbyist and Capitol Hill staffer. He pulls back the curtain on how it works behind the scenes.

He has a disarming way of talking about the guts of politics.

Take a listen here.

Know of something awesome we should see/hear/do/read? Let us know. #HeyNext

 

