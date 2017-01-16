A recommendation: What used to be in your neighborhood?

May we make a recommendation? This is when we point you toward something that isn't ours, but is awesome.

Check out WhatWasThere.com, especially if you're a history nerd and want to know a little more about your neighborhood's history.

You can zoom in on any intersection around the Denver metro-area to look at "what was there" in years past.

Some photos are from the 1920s. Others are from the 1950s. There are even some from the 1990s.

Take a look at the development by your house, or maybe near your favorite restaurant in another part of town. Once you zoom in on the intersection, you can click through historical photos that are plotted on a map from that area.

The page doesn't show anything from 9NEWS' location, but does have some old-time photos from the nearby Baker neighborhood.

Check it out for yourself.

