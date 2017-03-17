A recommendation: Why do we wear green for St. Patrick's Day?

KUSA - May we make a recommendation? This is when Next points you toward someone else's awesome work.

And today, we recommend reading up on your green history.

Time Magazine has an interesting article about how the color green became the color associated with St. Patrick's Day.

It explains the history or Ireland, and the fact that blue was actually associated with Ireland before green was, because Henry VIII's flag was blue.

Wearing green on Saint Patrick's day dates back to the 19th century.

If you want a little history lesson, check out the article here.

