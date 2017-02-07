A recommendation: Why UPS drivers only make left turns

KUSA - May I make a recommendation? This is where we point you toward something - anything - that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

Have you heard that UPS drivers go out of their way to not make left turns?

It's not an urban legend.

The company routes its delivery drivers away from left hand turns to save gas. UPS estimates it saves 10 million gallons of gas every year just by avoiding those turns.

Quartz, a mobile news outfit, explains the research associated with UPS's decision. and the implications if we could all agree to drive the same way.

It's fascinating, and we think you should check it out.

