A recommendation: You can see the movement of every refugee on Earth

Screenshot: Fast Company

May we make a recommendation? This is where we point you toward something that isn't ours, but is worth your time.

Fast Company put together a fascinating piece, all about the movements of refugees -- the movement of every refugee on Earth since 2000.

You'll notice the little red, orange and yellow dots on their map may even tell a very different story than what you imagined.

Each yellow dot represents 17 refugees leaving a country. Each red dot represents refugees arriving somewhere else.

Take some time, read their piece, and look at the graphics, all posted here.

Know of something else we should see, or read, or do? Let us know with #HeyNext.



#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV