A recommendation: You'll be drenched after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's workout

Some liberal Americans have been pretty worried about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and 83-year-old two-time cancer survivor, making it through Donald Trump's presidency. Looks like she has it under control, because she is kicking butt in the gym.

We know this because a Politico reporter named Ben Schrecklinger actually did Justice Ginsberg's workout routine with her personal trainer, who she started working with back in 1999. His name is Bryant Johnson.

Schrecklinger thought the workout would be no big thing. He was out of breath by the end.

The workout includes:

Five minutes of the elliptical

Stretching

Push ups

Plans

Side planks

Weight machines

Squats

Push-ups

Free weights

Medicine balls

The title of Ben's video is actually "I did Ruth Bader Ginsburg's workout. It nearly broke me."

"As for Ginsburg’s continued vitality, after going through one of her workouts I can confirm she could not be in better hands. Sore, disoriented and cranky, I didn’t feel a day over 65."

Ginsberg does the workout at least twice a week. She'll be 84 in March.

