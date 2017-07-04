A request to treat little people like any other person you meet

Cuquis Robledo

DENVER - Next is always on the search for interesting people, who you might not otherwise meet.

Cuquis Robledo recently graduated from Duke University, and already has a gig as director of public relations for Little People of America. She's a little person, who hopes you see far more than that when you look at her.

"We're not dolls, creatures, or anything. Treat us with respect," she says.

Robledo is in town for the Little People of America national conference, happening this week in Denver. Take a couple of moments to hear her perspective in the video above, shot by producer Cody Broadway.

