A school district in Wyoming made more than $16,000 during the solar eclipse

Courtesy: Mike Beard

GUERNSEY, WYOMING - A small town in Wyoming had more than 600 people camp out at the schools' football fields during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21.

It was a way for the Platte County School District #2 to raise money for the schools.

Guernsey is made up of about 1,500 residents, and the town's high school has 75 students.

Superintendent Mike Beard said the district made more than $10,000 alone in deposits; spaces were rented our for $100 each. With the money made from selling food and drinks, the district raised more than $16,000.

Courtesy: Mike Beard

RELATED: $100 will get you prime seating on a football field during the eclipse

"Although we got no sleep Sunday night, it was an unbelievable experience and we got to meet some great people," Beard said.

Courtesy: Glen Suppes

All the camping spots were sold out in less than a day, and they even had to add more space.

"Hope they come back to visit Guernsey in the future," Beard said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV