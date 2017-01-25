A story of unlikely weed packagers

KUSA - Deb Baker and Barbara Diner have been close friends for nearly three decades. They held jobs as a high school English teacher and cable marketing executive for nearly as long, and their retirements came pretty close together.

It didn’t take long for them to grow restless.

“When you retire you get a little stir crazy,” Diner said. “And you’re pocketbook gets a little lighter. So, we started talking about ways we could supplement our income.”

That was around the same time that recreational marijuana became legal in Colorado. They initiated some market research at local dispensaries.

“When we went in we were trying to figure out if we should wear our Grateful Dead T-shirt and jeans or what to wear,” Baker said.

Everyone they met was eager to introduce them to something new or teach them about the industry. Eventually they decided to go into the packaging side of pot, creating Higher Standard Packaging.

“We’re learning something every day. I never knew we’d be such experts in plastic,” Baker said.

Their packaging is made from recycled milk cartons and is child safe. Terrapin Care Station is one of many dispensaries that carry their products. They’ve even started getting calls from marijuana start-ups in states that have recently legalized the drug.

“Our business plan has changed a great deal in three years’ time, so we need to sit down and figure out what's next,” Baker said.

Next up? Spend some more time at home.

"I think our husbands feel a little neglected," Barbara laughs.



#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)