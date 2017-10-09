A surprise proposal at GABF

The 38 medals Colorado breweries won at the Great American Beer Festival over the weekend were second only to California.

But we would like to highlight a GABF first.

Wibby Brewing out of Longmont won silver for their Moondoor Dunkel, which came as no surprise to Kyle who says it's delicious.

The surprise came as the Wibby team came on stage for the medal. The typically fast-paced medal ceremony saw a show-stopper.

The brewery's co-founder, Ryan Wibby, dropped to a knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Robin.

The shocked look on the face of Wibby's other co-founder Ted is almost would have been the best reaction if not for video taken by Ryan's parents, watching the medal ceremony online from home.

