A Trump administration could undo the addition of new U.S. monuments

KUSA - President Obama's controversial decision to set aside more than a million acres of land in the West as national monuments this week has Native American tribes cheering, and conservatives frustrated. They hope incoming President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress will reverse the decision.

"For our friends in Colorado, if you're heading out toward the four corners… so you're driving out toward Durango and Cortez, you'd cross into Utah if you were heading West," explained Troy Eid, the former U.S. Attorney.

That's how you get the brand new Bears Ears National Monument, comprised of 1.35 million acres in southeastern Utah. The land is sacred to a group of Native American tribes, including the Ute Mountain Utes.

Obama has also made the Gold Butte National Monument, just outside of Las Vegas.

The Utes are represented by Eid, who now lives in Colorado, and who helped fight to make the land into monuments.

"Some scientists think it's the most ecologically intact area in the lower 48. And by that I mean there's less disruption of the native plants and animals there than anywhere else in the entire lower 48 of the United States," Eid says.

But now, a lot of people are wondering if the incoming Donald Trump administration might reverse the move. 9NEWS' Brandon Rittiman did ask the then-candidate about public land this summer, and whether the government owns too much.

"Well, I'm going to look into that. It's a question I get asked an awful lot out here, and I am going to take a very serious look at that," Trump said in that interview.

If there's anyone who might have President-Elect Trump's ear on this, it's Eid, but he wouldn't comment to 9NEWS about whether he thinks Trump will reduce the amount of land the government has.

"I guess what I'd say is this. The president declared this area a national monument under something called the Antiquities Act," Eid said. "That act recognizes that Congress has the ultimate say on national monuments, so if Congress doesn't like what happened, Congress can alwasy change it."

If there's anyone who might have the president's ear on this issue, it's Eid, who Next tried to ask about his position on Trump's transition team.

"No, no, no. I will not talk about any of that."

Eid did point out that in the 110 years the Antiquities Act has been around, a president has never reversed another president's designation, but Congress has made some changes.

#heynext Tweets

Copyright 2016 KUSA