Aaron Matas said CSU fans shouldn't have court stormed; Twitter wasn't having it

Colorado State University beat Wyoming with a last-second 3-pointer on Tuesday night, making for CSU's seventh straight win. The Rams are now one win away from clinching the Mountain West conference championship.

But the untold story here is the reaction to a tweet I sent out last night, after fans stormed the court.

"Rams fans sure like beating unranked opponents in Fort Collins. #CourtStorm"

Let's explain this.

First, I love a good court storm.

And second, I hate the debate of whether or not college students should rush the floor. Go ahead. Ultimately, I couldn't care less.

But since this is an annual debate. And it is. There is no reason that Rams fans should have celebrated on the court. In fact, they've done it in back-to-back games in Fort Collins. Here's my gripe: they were expected to win both games. When you play a mediocre (at best) team in your own gym and beat them, act like you expected that to happen. This isn't a knock on the Rams. It's a knock on Wyoming. They don't deserve a court storm, and neither did San Diego State on Saturday night.

But Twitter didn't see it that way. They set my mentions on fire. They weren't all nice, but at least they were funny.

Rams fans sure like beating unranked opponents in Fort Collins. #CourtStorm — Aaron Matas (@AaronMatas) March 1, 2017

@AaronMatas You're just mad that CSU is closer to the dance than the Hoosiers 😂 — Justin Shaw (@jsshaw15) March 1, 2017

@AaronMatas you're really pushing it with me with your killjoy attitude. Joy is joy no matter where you find it. — Susan Sutherland (@paintbranch1398) March 1, 2017

@AaronMatas just because IU went 0-4 vs teams from IN & you're a little salty, don't take it out on us. Nothin better than a #CourtStorm — Zach Schmitz (@ZachAttaxi) March 1, 2017

@AaronMatas you can storm the court on last second 3s to win if. Look it up! — Paul (@HylianHero) March 1, 2017

@AaronMatas we like being in contention for conference championships too. . Where your beefaloes at? ? — Bryan (@breid6791) March 1, 2017

@AaronMatas Im sure you had this team at 13-4 at this point of the MWC schedule. — Steve Ivy (@swollcracker) March 1, 2017

Those games couldn't have been more exciting. Plus after everything that's happened this year, I think the court storms have been awesome. https://t.co/fuTEdD4yBY — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) March 1, 2017

@AaronMatas says the chubby high school reporter who only claims to know bball cause he was a manager in HS — Nate H (@nhaas) March 1, 2017

Now, if we were to fact check that tweet it wouldn't do well. First, I used to be the high school beat reporter at 9NEWS. But it's been three years, and I was never a basketball manager. He did get the chubby part right, though. I'll work on that.

