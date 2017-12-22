Adele Arakawa will help pick her replacement on the DIA train

A farewell interview with Adele Arakawa

DENVER - Adele Arakawa's time on the Denver International Airport train is running out, but she will leave her mark when she goes.

Airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery says the former anchor here at 9NEWS will be part of the committee to select the next voice of the tram.

In case you didn't know, it's Adele saying, "HOLD ON, PLEASE," and telling you that "YOU are delaying the departure of this train," if you get in the way of the doors as they close. DIA announced in November that they want new voices for the train, which runs from the security gates to all the terminals.

The committee will also include Jim Green, who made all of the train's sound effects. The sounds are officially considered an art installation, titled "Train Call."

Other representatives from the airport, Visit Denver, the Colorado Tourism Office and the mayor's office will join the team, as well.

This group will be looking for Adele's replacement, as well as Alan Roach's. Roach is the other DIA train voice, but he told Next he's not ready to give up his spot. The current Avalanche, and former Rockies and Broncos announcer, said he'll send in an application, in hopes of keeping the gig he already has.

Once the committee narrows down the list applicants, the public will vote.

