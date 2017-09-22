Amazon wants 8 million sq. ft. for headquarters; what does that look like?

If Amazon were to bring a second headquarters to the Denver area, where would they build it?

The state is really tight-lipped about the areas Colorado is considering suggesting.

We do know what Amazon wants:

The site has to be within 45 minutes of an international airport.

No more than 1 to 2 miles away from major highways.

It has to have access to public transit.

Initially they need half-a-million square feet, with the ability to expand to 8 million square feet.

How big is that?

Think something in the ballpark of:

Denver's Wash Park + another 1 million square feet.

139 football fields.

The Auraria Campus in Denver + another 1.5 million square feet

9NEWS' Byron Reed got out the measuring tape for this story, and then realized he needed more help. For more context, listen to MSU math instructor Kellie Zolnikov explain in the video above.

